PSL 2023: Colin Munro believes Azam Khan should be in Pakistan team

Colin Munro (left) and Azam Khan (right).

KARACHI: Experienced New Zealand batter Colin Munro has praised his Islamabad United teammate Azam Khan and said that he does not know why the batter is not in the Pakistan team.

In a press conference after Islamabad United's (IU) sailing victory over the Karachi Kings, Munro applauded Azam on his knock of 44 runs off 28 balls.

In his innings, the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter stroked six shots to the fence and smashed the ball over the boundary before being caught by Haider Ali off Musa Khan.

When asked to comment on Azam’s innings, Munro, who also scored 58 off 28, expressed his surprise over Azam's non-inclusion to the Pakistan team.

“Amazing,” said the New Zealander while commenting on Azam’s batting.

“I don't know why he's not on the Pakistan team. I was just talking to a couple of other overseas boys. A lot has been spoken about his weight but my goodness, if he's one of the best batters in the country, why not get him in there,” he said.

24-year-old Azam has played three T20Is for Pakistan but his weight and fitness have always been in question by cricket analysts and former players.

Talking about the match, Munro said: “I think the way we went out and tried to be aggressive and put the pressure on the bowlers was outstanding,"

Munro said that the wicket was a little two-paced, adding that "you could see there were some grassy patches and some bay patches.

Wherever the ball landed, it behaved a little bit differently. So yeah, we just went out trying to be positive and luckily it went away.”

“I thought 175 was a par score, to be honest,” the New Zealand cricketer said.

He also praised the standard of cricket and especially the fast bowling talent in PSL. He said that it is "frightening" to face some fast bowlers playing in the league.

“Everybody who comes here says that the fast bowlers, it's frightening facing a couple of these boys, especially some of the guys you don't really know."

Praising Multan Sultans' young pacer Ihsanullah, who got a fifer against Quetta, Munro said that he bowled "really fast".

He added, "it's a tough tournament to play because of the different conditions that you get, it's obviously up there with one of the better tournaments going around. I think the quality of cricket is phenomenal.”