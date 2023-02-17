Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who want to reconcile with the royal family, have been snubbed by their royal relatives as they turned a deaf ear to the couple's offer.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly making all their efforts to get response from the royal family to sit together to address the issues ahead of the coronation. But the Palace is totally shunning the couple and their call of reconciliation.



Meghan and Harry, who are reportedly on the guest list, unlikely to attend the coronation of King Charles in London on May 6.



Michael Cole, former BBC royal correspondent, claimed that King Charles has "played a blinder" in the way he handled the issue of Harry and Meghan attending his Coronation.

In conversation with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray, the commentator said: "The King, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the Coronation."