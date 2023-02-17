 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who want to reconcile with the royal family, have been snubbed by their royal relatives as they turned a deaf ear to the couple's offer.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly making all their efforts to get response from the royal family to sit together to address the issues ahead of the coronation. But the Palace is totally shunning the couple and their call of reconciliation.

Meghan and Harry, who are reportedly on the guest list, unlikely to attend the coronation of King Charles in London on May 6.

Michael Cole, former BBC royal correspondent, claimed that King Charles has "played a blinder" in the way he handled the issue of Harry and Meghan attending his Coronation.

In conversation with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray, the commentator said: "The King, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the Coronation."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt
Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash
King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes

King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes
Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'

'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'
'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date

'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date
Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency

Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash
Peter Dinklage weighs in on acting till the coming 30 years: 'It’s a fork in the road'

Peter Dinklage weighs in on acting till the coming 30 years: 'It’s a fork in the road'
People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary