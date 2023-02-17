 
Friday Feb 17 2023
Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Kim Kardashian stunned fans as she posed with aliens during her latest styling session on Thursday.

The 42-year-old star went out of this world for her new photo shoot as she appeared posing with models that had alien heads as she introduced the new collection from her brand SKIMS Swimwear.

Kanye West's ex-wife captioned the photos: "I know you guys have been waiting… @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back! Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new styles and colors plus the return of sold-out favorites on February 21."

Kim shared the stunning pictures to her Instagram. In the photos she can be seen wearing her hair white blonde and sunglasses.

The American TV personality and business woman showed off her abs, sculpted legs and muscular arms as she made the most of her bathing suits.

In one of the pictures, Kim is seen in a green suit with cut-outs on her tummy as she poses on a lounge chair by the swimming pool with aliens in the background.

Another phot shows the mother of four wearing a bright blue bikini as women in her suits are seen behind her, only they have on alien masks.

