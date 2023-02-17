 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Penn Badgley talks of Joe Goldberg’s dislike of Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Penn Badgley talks of Joe Goldberg’s dislike of Taylor Swift
Penn Badgley talks of Joe Goldberg’s dislike of Taylor Swift

Penn Badgley has just weighed in on the possibility of his onscreen counterpart, Joe Goldberg being a fan of Taylor Swift.

Badgley broke it all down in one of his most recent interviews with Variety magazine.

He claimed, “I think, unfortunately, he would despise her. Because she's successful and blonde maybe? I don't know, but I think he would.”

This admission comes despite multiple songs by Swift, playing in the background of major moments.

Especially the Bon Iver collaboration, from Folklore, which played as the screen was engulfed into flames.

Other instances where Swift’s name was brought up also include an episode in part two of season 4, She's Not There, which seemingly alludes to the same, per People.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh forgives him for 2016 alleged plane fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh forgives him for 2016 alleged plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Tom Cruise to not attend BAFTA awards after ‘Top Gun 2’ snub in Best Film category

Tom Cruise to not attend BAFTA awards after ‘Top Gun 2’ snub in Best Film category

Pink talks weight gain and recovery from surgery

Pink talks weight gain and recovery from surgery
Britney Spears still not over Justin Timberlake despite Sam Asghari marriage

Britney Spears still not over Justin Timberlake despite Sam Asghari marriage

New trailer for 'John Wick 4' released

New trailer for 'John Wick 4' released

Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with people of Syria

Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with people of Syria

Anne Hathaway calls Volodymyr Zelenskiy 'hero of our time'

Anne Hathaway calls Volodymyr Zelenskiy 'hero of our time'
Kate Middleton's ring with 'mystical.powers' was inherited by Prince Harry

Kate Middleton's ring with 'mystical.powers' was inherited by Prince Harry

King Charles owns a diamond which is worth over £332m

King Charles owns a diamond which is worth over £332m
Harry and Meghan are poor compared to their neighbours in US says author

Harry and Meghan are poor compared to their neighbours in US says author

Rappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover

Rappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover
King Charles waves at his 'haters'

King Charles waves at his 'haters'