Penn Badgley talks of Joe Goldberg’s dislike of Taylor Swift

Penn Badgley has just weighed in on the possibility of his onscreen counterpart, Joe Goldberg being a fan of Taylor Swift.

Badgley broke it all down in one of his most recent interviews with Variety magazine.

He claimed, “I think, unfortunately, he would despise her. Because she's successful and blonde maybe? I don't know, but I think he would.”

This admission comes despite multiple songs by Swift, playing in the background of major moments.

Especially the Bon Iver collaboration, from Folklore, which played as the screen was engulfed into flames.

Other instances where Swift’s name was brought up also include an episode in part two of season 4, She's Not There, which seemingly alludes to the same, per People.