Nicolas Cage set to return to ‘Longlegs' franchise with new movie

Nicolas Cage is officially set to return to the world of Longlegs for a new movie installment, re-teaming with director Osgood Perkins to expand the hit horror franchise.

Paramount Pictures has secured the rights to the mysterious new project following the massive success of the original serial killer thriller, which became a breakout sensation in 2024.

Cage will not only return to star in the film but will also serve as a producer, ensuring he remains a central figure in the demented universe he helped create.

The news of the sequel was appropriately revealed on the 14th of the month, a nod to the film’s lore, though specific plot details are currently being kept strictly under wraps.

The first film, which saw an FBI agent hunting a homicidal maniac, was a staggering commercial success, grossing $128 million from a modest $10 million budget.

Cage's performance as the Satan-worshipping killer was particularly praised for being both disturbing and delightful, further solidifying his reputation for taking on deeply twisted and memorable roles.

Osgood Perkins is back to write and direct the yet-to-be-titled movie, fresh off the back of establishing himself as a modern maestro of the horror genre.

Since the first Longlegs film, Perkins has been incredibly busy, recently wrapping production on his next feature, The Young People, which stars Nicole Kidman.

He has also worked on other highly anticipated projects like The Monkey, based on a Stephen King short story, and Keeper, both of which kept him firmly within the indie horror scene.

For fans of the first film, Cage’s involvement suggests the sequel will lean just as heavily into the dark, atmospheric horror that made the original 2024 thriller such a significant cultural moment.