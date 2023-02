—APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court suspended on Friday the transfer order of Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and forwarded the matter to a larger bench of the apex court.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard Dogar’s plea and referred the matter to a five-member bench which is hearing a case related to transfer and posting in Punjab.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.