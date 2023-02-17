 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘no hero’ just a victim burdened by ‘extreme privilege’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

File Footage

Experts and commentators believe Prince Harry should not be hailed as a courageous hero because he’s “turned his back on his family.”

A Prageru personality, CJ Pearson, penned these thoughts in an opinion piece.

The piece in question has been shared to Newsweek and talks about Prince Harry’s status as a role model for men around the world.

The author began by saying, “What is virtuous about turning one's back on their family? What is courageous about disparaging them in front of any audience that is willing to listen?”

“And what does it say about a culture when it chooses to denigrate thinkers like Dr. Jordan B. Peterson for empowering young men to embrace responsibility yet champions people like Prince Harry who wear victimhood as a badge of honor?”

Before signing off he also added, “there is no hero to be found in the story of Prince Harry—or his new book, media appearances and docuseries. There is just a victim—of that well-known burden called extreme privilege.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member
Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'

Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video

Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video
Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

The Weeknd receives fifth Diamond certification for single ‘Earned It’

The Weeknd receives fifth Diamond certification for single ‘Earned It’
King Charles warned of more protests after Milton Keynes

King Charles warned of more protests after Milton Keynes
Prince Harry’s tell-alls ‘go a long way’ to fill coffers

Prince Harry’s tell-alls ‘go a long way’ to fill coffers
Rihanna savagely claps back at criticism over calling her baby son ‘fine’

Rihanna savagely claps back at criticism over calling her baby son ‘fine’
Bruce Willis family receives support from celebrities after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis family receives support from celebrities after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis