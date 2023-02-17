 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral
Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral 

Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter and Kate Moss were among the famous faces attending a memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood on Thursday.

The stars from the fashion, acting and music worlds paid tribute to the late legendary fashion designer and environmental activist, who died in December aged 81.

To celebrate the life and achievements of late Dame Vivienne, celebrities gathered at Southwark Cathedral in London.

Many of the stars dressed in black, while others opted for colourful outfits in Dame Vivienne's memory.

The former Spice Girls star paid tribute to the iconic designer with her classic outfit, featuring a skin-tight black dress with high neck and long sleeves.

Supermodel Kate Moss arrived in a black dress with a floral design and a black blazer. Her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack, also a model, paired her outfit with a Westwood red bag.

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and rapper Stormzy were also present at the service. Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon accompanied his model wife and daughter, Yasmin and Amber.

More From Entertainment:

Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix

Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix
London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood
Everything we know so far about Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Everything we know so far about Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4
Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

New ‘Ant-Man’ technology transports moviegoers to vivid world

New ‘Ant-Man’ technology transports moviegoers to vivid world
Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member
Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'

Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video

Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video
Meghan Markle running for own popularity as Prince Harry risk redundancy

Meghan Markle running for own popularity as Prince Harry risk redundancy
Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

Prince William, Kate Middleton share message of support for New Zealand

Prince William, Kate Middleton share message of support for New Zealand