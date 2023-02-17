Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral

Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter and Kate Moss were among the famous faces attending a memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood on Thursday.

The stars from the fashion, acting and music worlds paid tribute to the late legendary fashion designer and environmental activist, who died in December aged 81.

To celebrate the life and achievements of late Dame Vivienne, celebrities gathered at Southwark Cathedral in London.

Many of the stars dressed in black, while others opted for colourful outfits in Dame Vivienne's memory.

The former Spice Girls star paid tribute to the iconic designer with her classic outfit, featuring a skin-tight black dress with high neck and long sleeves.

Supermodel Kate Moss arrived in a black dress with a floral design and a black blazer. Her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack, also a model, paired her outfit with a Westwood red bag.

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and rapper Stormzy were also present at the service. Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon accompanied his model wife and daughter, Yasmin and Amber.