 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Pink opens up about facing opposition over her decision to start family

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Pink opens up about facing opposition over her decision to start family
Pink opens up about facing opposition over her decision to start family

Pink has recently elaborated on how she faced opposition by her peers in the music industry when she told them she wanted to start a family.

Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the singer reflected on her experiences in the industry and how she had faced resistance from the industry not to have children.

“Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,” said the 43-year-old via PEOPLE.

Pink, who shares two children with husband Carey Hart, explained how people’s perception changed after her children who only knew her for her “music”.

“Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me,” noted the Try singer.

Pink stated, “And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."

Pink also explained how growing up with a complicated family dynamic made her desire a fulfilling family experience with her own kids.

The So What hit-maker shared that the complicated dynamic she had with her family while growing up compelled her to have her own children.

“Having a family was really important to me because my family life was screwed as a kid, and I'm super affectionate and cuddly and goofy, confessed the singer.

Pink pointed out, “Just doing music wasn't enough for me. I was so lonely. It's a very lonely business.”

“I love writing songs. I love singing songs. I love performing. Sitting with a guitar is one of my favourite things I'll ever do,” remarked the singer.

However, Pink added, “Cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also one of the coolest things I'll ever do.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry had chat with 'moon' about good year' before Meghan Markle

Prince Harry had chat with 'moon' about good year' before Meghan Markle
Prince Harry insisted ‘Batman’ star 'to do his voice’ at party

Prince Harry insisted ‘Batman’ star 'to do his voice’ at party
Prince Harry had urge to tell Courteney Cox he is ‘Chandler’

Prince Harry had urge to tell Courteney Cox he is ‘Chandler’
Prince Harry dishes out why Britons were ‘anti-American’ in 2016

Prince Harry dishes out why Britons were ‘anti-American’ in 2016
Prince Harry reveals the moment he felt ‘I like these Americans’

Prince Harry reveals the moment he felt ‘I like these Americans’
Netflix 'Outer Banks': Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey wow onlookers in sizzling gowns at season three premiere

Netflix 'Outer Banks': Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey wow onlookers in sizzling gowns at season three premiere
Harry Styles angrily pretends to smash trophy on Producer's head for joking on Maya Jama and Stormzy's bedroom life

Harry Styles angrily pretends to smash trophy on Producer's head for joking on Maya Jama and Stormzy's bedroom life
Riz Ahmed and Lily James to lead David Mackenzie upcoming Thriller 'Relay'

Riz Ahmed and Lily James to lead David Mackenzie upcoming Thriller 'Relay'
Netflix stand-up comedy special 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon': To be released globally

Netflix stand-up comedy special 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon': To be released globally

'Mean Girls' musical: Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are reprising their iconic roles

'Mean Girls' musical: Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are reprising their iconic roles
New Jeans’ Hanni talks about her pre-debut job

New Jeans’ Hanni talks about her pre-debut job
'Top Gun: Maverick' star Jay Ellis shares anecdote of flying Tom Cruise's special Christmas cake to Mexico trip

'Top Gun: Maverick' star Jay Ellis shares anecdote of flying Tom Cruise's special Christmas cake to Mexico trip