Prince Andrew ‘running behind’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘new life’

File Footage

Prince Andrew has reportedly been looking forward to ‘learning’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US life.



An inside source close to The Sun has brought these insights to light.

Per their findings, Prince Andrew is looking towards Prince Harry Meghan Markle’s US blueprint, as he forges his very own life outside of the UK.

The source was also quoted telling the outlet, “Andrew is less bothered than people think about losing his titles and official royal roles.”

“He is thinking about how he can forge a new career,” the source also added.

“He has been keenly keeping an eye on everything Harry and Meghan have been doing in America.”

“They have managed to set up a new working life away from the Royal Family and that is something Andrew has been following very, very closely. He is very interested in the businesses and charity side of things, rather than doing anything on Netflix.”

Even King Charles has reportedly agreed to let his brother focus on “new low-key” business endeavors.