Gigi Hadid responds after viral Epstein file buzz

Gigi Hadid is finally addressing the internet chatter – and she is not holding back.

After newly resurfaced documents tied to Jeffery Epstein mentioned her and sister Bella Hadid, Gigi took to Instagram comments to set the record straight – because apparently, even supermodels have to do damage control in 2026.

The files include a bizarre 2015 email exchange where someone questioned the sisters’ success. Epstein’s explanation? “Because they follow directions, its that simple.”

When a follower accused her of staying quiet, Gigi clapped back – politely but firmly. The documents, she said, “made me sick to my stomach.”

“Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context,” she wrote. “I didn’t comment bc I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear—and it’s important to let you know.”

She also made one thing crystal clear: “I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.”

Gigi ¬– who shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik – acknowledged her privilege but credited her parents, Mohammed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid, for keeping her grounded.

Supermodel is clearly not ready for conspiracy theories – and definitely not for being dragged into someone else’s mess.