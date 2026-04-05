 
Geo News

Gigi Hadid responds after viral Epstein file buzz

Gigi Hadid slams 'disgusting' Epstein claims

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Gigi Hadid responds after viral Epstein file buzz
Gigi Hadid responds after viral Epstein file buzz

Gigi Hadid is finally addressing the internet chatter – and she is not holding back.

After newly resurfaced documents tied to Jeffery Epstein mentioned her and sister Bella Hadid, Gigi took to Instagram comments to set the record straight – because apparently, even supermodels have to do damage control in 2026.

The files include a bizarre 2015 email exchange where someone questioned the sisters’ success. Epstein’s explanation? “Because they follow directions, its that simple.”

When a follower accused her of staying quiet, Gigi clapped back – politely but firmly. The documents, she said, “made me sick to my stomach.”

“Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context,” she wrote. “I didn’t comment bc I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear—and it’s important to let you know.”

She also made one thing crystal clear: “I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.”

Gigi ¬– who shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik – acknowledged her privilege but credited her parents, Mohammed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid, for keeping her grounded.

Supermodel is clearly not ready for conspiracy theories – and definitely not for being dragged into someone else’s mess.

Tom Felton surprises cast with songs on ‘They Will Kill You' set
Tom Felton surprises cast with songs on ‘They Will Kill You' set
Lisa Kudrow criticises sitcoms for being ‘too afraid'
Lisa Kudrow criticises sitcoms for being ‘too afraid'
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark 1st Easter together with loved-up snaps
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark 1st Easter together with loved-up snaps
Paul McCartney looks back at life-changing moments with late wife Linda
Paul McCartney looks back at life-changing moments with late wife Linda
Goo Goo Dolls cancel remaining Canadian Tour after distressing update
Goo Goo Dolls cancel remaining Canadian Tour after distressing update
Justin Bieber ignites documentary release speculations ahead of Coachella
Justin Bieber ignites documentary release speculations ahead of Coachella
Jamie Bell returns to 'Peaky Blinders' for new generation
Jamie Bell returns to 'Peaky Blinders' for new generation
Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan share big milestone ahead of new album releases
Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan share big milestone ahead of new album releases