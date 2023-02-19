 
sports
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Peshawar Zalmi squad update

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Peshawar Zalmis Shakib Al Hasan. — PCB/File
Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan. — PCB/File

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan has had to leave the squad to attend a family emergency in the United States and he has been replaced by Azmatullah Omarzai.

The Bangladesh all-rounder would return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Playoffs in case Peshawar Zalmi's qualification.

Shakib Al Hasan: "I have to temporarily leave the PSL 8 to attend an important personal matter. I know I have a strong fan-base here and I was looking forward to playing all the matches in front of all the fans.

"But no need to be disappointed as I will be back at some stage during in the second half of the competition to play my part in Peshawar Zalmi’s campaign to reclaim the title.”

More From Sports:

West Indies win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

West Indies win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup
PSL 2023: Kings defeat Qalandars by 67 runs in much-needed maiden win

PSL 2023: Kings defeat Qalandars by 67 runs in much-needed maiden win
Jadeja stars as India hammer Australia to take 2-0 Test series lead

Jadeja stars as India hammer Australia to take 2-0 Test series lead
St Patrick's High School celebrates Sports Extravaganza 2023

St Patrick's High School celebrates Sports Extravaganza 2023
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans win against Islamabad United by 52 runs

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans win against Islamabad United by 52 runs
Hapless Kings face Qalandars in PSL El Clasico today

Hapless Kings face Qalandars in PSL El Clasico today
PSL 2023: Confident Multan Sultans to take on Islamabad United today

PSL 2023: Confident Multan Sultans to take on Islamabad United today
PSL 2023: Imad Wasim vows to keep fighting after Karachi Kings' third consecutive loss

PSL 2023: Imad Wasim vows to keep fighting after Karachi Kings' third consecutive loss
PSL 2023: Quetta skipper Sarfaraz lauds Naseem, Hasnain for win over Karachi

PSL 2023: Quetta skipper Sarfaraz lauds Naseem, Hasnain for win over Karachi
Excited for PSL's 'El Clasico': Lahore Qalandars' youngsters

Excited for PSL's 'El Clasico': Lahore Qalandars' youngsters
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023
PCB wants to revive women’s cricket in Pakistan: Najam Sethi

PCB wants to revive women’s cricket in Pakistan: Najam Sethi