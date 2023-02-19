Peshawar Zalmi squad update

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan. — PCB/File

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan has had to leave the squad to attend a family emergency in the United States and he has been replaced by Azmatullah Omarzai.



The Bangladesh all-rounder would return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Playoffs in case Peshawar Zalmi's qualification.

Shakib Al Hasan: "I have to temporarily leave the PSL 8 to attend an important personal matter. I know I have a strong fan-base here and I was looking forward to playing all the matches in front of all the fans.

"But no need to be disappointed as I will be back at some stage during in the second half of the competition to play my part in Peshawar Zalmi’s campaign to reclaim the title.”