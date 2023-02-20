MQM-P decides against contesting by-polls

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Nasreen Jalil presides over the party's Rabita Committee meeting. — Twitter/ @MQMPKOfficial

Following the footprints of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the ruling alliance, on Sunday announced that it would not contest the by-elections on the National Assembly seats that fell vacant as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified PTI lawmakers after Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted their resignations.

According to a declaration issued by the MQM-P, the party, in view of the country’s current economic situation, decided that it would not take part in the upcoming by-elections.

On January 17, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman also said that the ruling alliance would not contest the by-polls on the vacant seats. Reasons for not contesting the election would also be unveiled soon, he had added.

The decision was made during the Rabita Committee meeting held with MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Nasreen Jalil in the chair, the statement read. The meeting reached the decision after reviewing the PDM’s request about the by-elections.

Meanwhile, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui endorsed the decision made by the Rabita Committee meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM’s leadership, a few days back, had contacted the MQM-P and requested against contesting the by-polls on the vacant seats in Karachi.



