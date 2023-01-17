PDM ‘not to contest’ by-polls on 35 NA seats lost by PTI, AML

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks on Geo News programme “Capital Talk” on January 17, 2018. — YouTube/Geo News Live/screen grab

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said his party would not contest the by-elections on the 35 National Assembly seats that fell vacant as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified the lawmakers after Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted their resignation earlier today.

As power politics continues between the ruling and the opposition parties in the country, the NA speaker accepted the resignations of 34 members of the lower house of parliament belonging to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s, a close aide of Khan, resignation was also approved by the speaker.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Capital Talk”, Sanaullah asked who would contest elections for just a span of "only two or three months".

He reiterated that the government would complete its constitutional term that would end in August 2023. The minister said that the speaker took the decision as the PTI lawmakers did not appear before him in person despite being invited multiple times for verification of their resignations.

On a query, the minister said that postponement of by-elections in Punjab was not out of the question but they should prepare for the polls.

‘PDM not to contest by-elections’

Reacting to the development, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman said that the ruling alliance would not contest by-polls on the vacant seats.

Reasons for not contesting the election will also be unveiled soon, he added.

‘Either accept all resignations or none of them’

PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that as per the Constitution, the authority should accept either all the resignations or none of them.

He accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of "serving Sharifs".

“Now let's see if the judiciary protects the Constitution or not,” he added.

PTI ‘thanks’ speaker for accepting resignations

Reacting to the coalition government’s move, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry thanked Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf for accepting the resignations of his party’s lawmakers.

Until the acceptance of 70 more resignations, the slots of Leader of the Opposition in the NA and Public Accounts Committee chairman belong to his party.

Fawad hopes that the Chief Justice of Pakistan would decide his party's pending cases in this regard soon.