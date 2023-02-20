King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?

 
Prince Andrew is concerned he will lose his £30m home in Windsor within months as a result of King Charles decision to slash his annual grant, according to express.co.uk.

The publication reported that as part of his efforts to cut the expenses, the king is tightening the purse strings for all members of the Royal Family.

The efforts are being made in light of the econimic situation and a difficult financial time the UK has been going through recently.

It said Prince Andrew is no longer receiving public funds from the Sovereign Grant after stepping from his royal duties.

Citing sources close to Andrew, express.co.uk reported that this move by King Charles could have a major impact on the Duke of York.

A friend of the Duke told Mail on Sunday, It feels as though his brother wishes to evict him."

Another source said, "He’s not being explicitly kicked out but it’s expected that he won’t be able to afford the maintenance."

