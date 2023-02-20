 
Monday Feb 20 2023
Kanye West follows 'official path' to fend off paps?

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Kanye West follows 'official path' to fend off paps?

Kanye West turned to authorities to seek an end to what he believed a nuisance: the paparazzi's constant tailing of him.

The once-celebrated musician was infamous for spazzing out with paps for invading his privacy. Now, he was recently spotted on the way to L.A. County Sheriff's West Hollywood police station, according to TMZ.

The insider spills the beans about a complaint the father-of-four took to the station about an argument with the photographer.

The 45-year-old added that he nearly got into a scuffle with paps after he told them not to film him and his family on Tuesday.

After filing the report, the Life of Pablo hitmaker left the station, and sources close to the situation told the Sheriff's Dept. is pursuing the matter to find out whether it was more than the alleged argument.

Moreover, Ye almost had a scuffle with a paparazzi amid going to the station, as per Metro.co.uk.

Image Credits: Metro.co.uk
The father-of-four, donned in a black leather jacket, was seen aggressively approaching the photographer, who was at that time still taking pictures.

The conversation between the two was unclear, but it was expected to be unpleasant.

Earlier, the Donda rapper ranted about one pap on how these intrusive situations affect his mental health.

“Do you know the first time I ever took medication, where I was? Cause I got mad at the paparazzi. Do you know what paparazzi it was? The same ones that shot Britney."

Previously in 2014, West was sentenced to two years probation after a scuffle with paparazzi photographer Daniel Ramos in 2013.

