Monday Feb 20 2023
Prince William ‘adamant’ Prince Harry relationship ‘is over’

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince William has reportedly started to feel like his chance at a relationship with Prince Harry is ‘over for good’.

Royal expert Dan Wooton made this admission to light while citing a source close to the Prince of Wales.

According to the insider, who broke it all down to the MailOnline in a candid chat, Prince William truly believes “the end of their relationship is near”.

This revelation has come amid news of King Charles’ Coronation fears, with Mr Wootton branding it a “tinderbox environment.”

