Monday Feb 20 2023
Carey Mulligan mistakenly announced BAFTA winner instead of Kerry Condon

The 2023 BAFTAs witnessed an awkward moment when Carey Mulligan was mistakenly announced Best Supporting Actress winner instead of Kerry Condon.

As per the reports, gasps were heard among the audience at London’s Royal Festival Hall. However, the moment was edited of the TV broadcast.

Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur accidentally presented the supporting actress award to the wrong person after his interpreter sent the wrong message – using the sign language.

Mulligan was first announced winner for She Said. Kotsur’s translator soon made a correction, though, and Condon was given the award for The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Condon, while accepting the honor, said the whole thing was ‘really surreal.’

“Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman,” she said.

She also thanked the ‘amazing cast’ and her family as well as her horses and dogs.

