 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘embarrassing’ at BAFTA, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘embarrassing’ at BAFTA, video goes viral

Prince William allegedly left his wife Kate Middleton ‘embarrassing’ at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

A video doing rounds on social media shows that Kate Middleton tries to hold Prince William’s hand, however, as she reaches for his hand, the Prince chose that exact moment to wave at the crowd instead.

The IBT reported that Kate Middleton found herself in an awkward position as William allegedly refused to hold her hand.

Some royal fans called Prince William's gesture "cold" and "embarrassing."

Later, the royal couple took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from the event to congratulate the BAFTA winners.

Previously, Prince William had avoided holding Kate Middleton’s hand in public at the Earthshot Prize awards in Boston in 2022.

More From Entertainment:

2023 BAFTA: Cate Blanchett reveals her Tár performance was ‘potentially career-ending’

2023 BAFTA: Cate Blanchett reveals her Tár performance was ‘potentially career-ending’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited at David Beckham’s son wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited at David Beckham’s son wedding
Will Smith celebrates his special bond with daughter Willow in new Instagram post

Will Smith celebrates his special bond with daughter Willow in new Instagram post

Camilla returns to royal duties after covid diagnosis

Camilla returns to royal duties after covid diagnosis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle navigating ‘chum’ in their wake as sharks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle navigating ‘chum’ in their wake as sharks
Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after Best Actor win for ‘Elvis’ at 2023 BAFTAs

Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after Best Actor win for ‘Elvis’ at 2023 BAFTAs
Netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ rules BAFTA 2023 with highest wins

Netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ rules BAFTA 2023 with highest wins
Meghan Markle’s become the ‘cartoon princess’ she ‘always wanted’

Meghan Markle’s become the ‘cartoon princess’ she ‘always wanted’
Simu Liu slams NBA celebrity look-alike segment

Simu Liu slams NBA celebrity look-alike segment
Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show

Ed Sheeran rejects claims he turned down King Charles coronation concert invitation

Ed Sheeran rejects claims he turned down King Charles coronation concert invitation