Jodie Turner announes to join cast of Netflix coming-of-age series season 4

Monday Feb 20 2023
Monday Feb 20, 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith has announced that she will be joining the cast of Netflix coming-of-age series Sex Education in the season 4.

During her attendance at the BAFTA Awards 2023, the actress announced her return after getting a call from show's star Ncuti Gatwa.

Gatwa, who has been playing one of the leads as Eric Effiong, rang her up to pitch the idea.

"You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education," she teased at the red carpet event of the awards show in London, England.

'First of all all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he's my favorite character on the show,' she said while speaking of the actor, who was originally from Kigali, Rwanda before moving to UK.

Turner-Smith, 36, added, "So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they're paying I’m doing [it]."

There's no official information as of now about who she will be playing, or how long she will be a part of the series.

Season 4 of Sex Education kicked off shooting this past summer, but its not known when it will finish filming.

It has been confirmed that at least four members of the cast won't be returning for the upcoming season 4.

Besides Gatwa, the cast of the show has included the likes of Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular and Mikael Persbrandt, among many others.

