NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a press conference at his Banigala residence. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana scam.

The anti-graft watchdog's Rawalpindi branch summoned the PTI chief hours after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation after reportedly refusing to "toe the line".

In its notice to Khan, the anti-graft watchdog wrote: “The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999.”

The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during Khan’s tenure as premier, he retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

The gifts include

I — Rolex wristwatch no. M228206-0036, 43.6470

II — Rolex wristwatch no. M126331-0014, 2G367435

III — Rolex wristwatch no. M1I6700LS001,(999927K8) Oyster S

IV — One iPhone presented by Qatar's army chief dated 14/11/2018

V — Rolex wristwatch no. Yacht-Master, Oyster, Serial no.068A7072. Model 116680

VI — Rolex wristwatch (No.E67574V3), pair of cufflinks, one ring, and unstitched cloth of pants and coat from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia dated 18/09/2020.

VII — Graff gift set containing one Graff wristwatch Master Graff Special Edition Mecca Timepiece, One 18K gold and diamond Graff Pen, ring, and pair of cufflinks with a micro painting of Mecca.

The anti-graft watchdog asked the deposed prime minister to appear before the combined investigation team at its Islamabad office on March 9 and record his statement in this regard.



On November 19, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale.

Khan’s indictment deferred

Earlier today, the deposed prime minister was given relief by an Islamabad court which granted him exemption one more time and deferred his indictment till February 28 in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case today filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year after it found the PTI chairman guilty of corrupt practices.

Before this, the court had fixed February 7 as the date for indictment but deferred the matter till today, accepting Imran Khan’s plea for exemption.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB opened an inquiry after ECP — in October last year — had disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

In its written verdict, the election watchdog said that Khan had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, as he “has made false statement (sic) and incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21”.