Johnny Depp hints at starting ‘new life' in London after Amber Heard lawsuit

Johnny Depp is reportedly moving forward with his life after coming victorious in the explosive defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, who is currently living in London following the death of his friend and rock musician Jeff Beck, is reportedly planning on buying a property.

Depp, who had been staying with Beck in Sussex before his death last month aged 78, is said to be going between hotels and staying with other friends at the moment.

A source revealed, “The hubbub and craziness of LA and New York can be exhausting. As much as London and Paris are busy, thriving cities, Johnny still feels he can relax and be creative there.”

“He has always loved Europe, and people love him there. He feels very at home there and finds the European lifestyle a bit more his speed,” the source added.

Depp currently owns a West Hollywood home.

Meanwhile, the Rum Diary star is gearing up to hit the road with his band The Hollywood Vampires on a 27-date tour.

The European run will include dates across the UK with shows in the likes of Birmingham, London and Scarborough.