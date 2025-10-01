Elizabeth Hurley removes this drink from her diet

Elizabeth Hurley says she avoids alcohol now

In her 60s, Elizabeth Hurley is incredibly fit. Her sizzling photos in her provocative clothes are an example of this.

But how she maintains her stunning shape, this she reveals, has to do with her limiting alcohol.

In a chat with Daily Mail, she says, "I think probably because of my work with the breast cancer foundation, I've really listened to what they've said about health."

"Of course, when you're really looking after your health, you tend to look better at the same time," the actress adds.

"They definitely advise us not to carry any excess weight, and to exercise and eat healthily, and they advise against alcohol, so I try to follow those guidelines as much as I can," she notes.

"I don't drink much alcohol at all. I've also found that as I've got older, my body processes it less well than it did when I was younger. I only drink alcohol as an absolute treat now," the Bedazzled star says.

However, that doesn't mean Elizabeth did not drink at all. But at her age, she says, hangovers became worse.

"It is proven your body processes alcohol at a much slower rate as you age, and your liver needs a little more help, so yes," she concludes.