King Charles decides to take tougher stance on non-working royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that they could face the wrath of King Charles III's new regime.

The ne monarch, 74, has shown that he will be taking a tougher stance on non-working royals, as Prince Andrew also reportedly faces 'homelessness', due to his £249,000 grant reportedly being cut from April.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been warned of serious consequences, as a royal commentator has said Charles could use this to "strong-arm" them into no longer using their titles.

Writing in the New Zealand Herald, Daniela Esler said that this could have "serious implications for their money-making ability in the years to come".

"Now, we are facing the possibility that Charles is about to go after his brother’s royal perks and really relegate him to second-string status. And if Charles is willing to come down hard on him, then that leaves Harry and Meghan without their 'what about Andrew' safety net," wrote Daniela.

The royal expert added that if Harry and Meghan continue to use their titles to profit, while criticising the Firm, the King may feel "forced" to make a move.

She said: "With Charles reportedly poised to trim Andrew’s sails and crack down on his royal perks, this could represent quite the ill wind for Harry and Meghan right at a point in time when their US careers would seem to be at something of a crossroads."

A Conservative MP has already said he is planning to bring forward legislation in an attempt to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles. Bob Seely claimed to propose the short private member’s bill early next year in an attempt to amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act.