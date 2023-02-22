 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry had ‘three year’ rule about relationships until Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Prince Harry had ‘three year’ rule about relationships until Meghan Markle
Prince Harry had ‘three year’ rule about relationships until Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry was very picky about relationships until he met Meghan Markle, he admits.

The Duke of Sussex notes how his relationship rules went in vain after meeting the actress.

He pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “I’d always told myself that there were firm rules about relationships, at least when it came to royalty, and the main one was that you absolutely must date a woman for three years before taking the plunge. How else could you know about her? How else could she know about you—and your royal life? How else could both of you be sure that this was what you wanted, that it was a thing you could endure together? It wasn’t for everybody.”

He added: “But Meg seemed the shining exception to this rule. All rules. I knew her straightaway, and she knew me. The true me. Might seem rash, I thought, might seem illogical, but it’s true: For the first time, in fact, I felt myself to be living in truth.”

More From Entertainment:

Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Kate Middleton mocked for 'not being able to fry an egg'

Kate Middleton mocked for 'not being able to fry an egg'
Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’

Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’
Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom

Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom
Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage
Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping

Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping
Prince Andrew would go to jail if he lied in deposition says Virginia Giuffre's lawyer

Prince Andrew would go to jail if he lied in deposition says Virginia Giuffre's lawyer

Prince Harry is ‘pretty sure’ Meghan Markle did not ‘Google’ him

Prince Harry is ‘pretty sure’ Meghan Markle did not ‘Google’ him
Romania extends detention of Andrew Tate

Romania extends detention of Andrew Tate
Royal family reminds people one week left to get free tickets to attend Coronation Concert

Royal family reminds people one week left to get free tickets to attend Coronation Concert

Still filming, Spielberg, 76, wins Berlin lifetime award

Still filming, Spielberg, 76, wins Berlin lifetime award