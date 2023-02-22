Prince Harry had ‘three year’ rule about relationships until Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was very picky about relationships until he met Meghan Markle, he admits.

The Duke of Sussex notes how his relationship rules went in vain after meeting the actress.

He pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “I’d always told myself that there were firm rules about relationships, at least when it came to royalty, and the main one was that you absolutely must date a woman for three years before taking the plunge. How else could you know about her? How else could she know about you—and your royal life? How else could both of you be sure that this was what you wanted, that it was a thing you could endure together? It wasn’t for everybody.”

He added: “But Meg seemed the shining exception to this rule. All rules. I knew her straightaway, and she knew me. The true me. Might seem rash, I thought, might seem illogical, but it’s true: For the first time, in fact, I felt myself to be living in truth.”

