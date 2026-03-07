Jennifer Lopez extreme schedule revealed ahead of Las Vegas comeback

If anyone thought Jennifer Lopez was easing into her Vegas era… think again.

The global superstar is about to kick off the next run of The JLo Show, opening Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas—and insiders say she’s been rehearsing like it’s Super Bowl of residencies.

According to sources close to production, Lopez has been clocking 13-hour rehersal days in North Hollywood alongside her dancers, fine-tuning every beat, move and costume change.

"Jennifer is rehearsing night and day to make sure the show is spectacular, better than ever," a source told the Daily Mail. "She always says she wants to be 'better than yesterday,' it's her thing."

Lopez reportedly flew into Vegas by private plane Thursday night to wrap up final preparations before opening night.

And yes – there’s a little friendly competition in the air.

With flashy new venues like Sphere grabbing headlines, Lopez apparently wants to remind fans that a classic concert experience still hits different.

"Everyone is going to the Sphere these days... she wants to prove that a more old-fashioned concert at the Colosseum is still the place to be," the insider added.

The show won’t just lean on nostalgis, though JLo is also debuting new music, including her upcoming single Save Me Tonight, produced by David Guetta.

She teased the track online while rehearsing, writing: "SAVE ME TONIGHT with my crew @davidguetta."

Still, fans should not worry – the classics aren’t going anywhere.

"I still do all my hits and all the songs that people know me for, but it's really done in a very fresh and exciting way," Lopez said.

And if you are wondering why she still works this hard after decades in the spotlight?

"I'm in my happy era and I have that in the show... I've never looked at it as a job. It's just what I love to do."