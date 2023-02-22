Historic: Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar celebrates after claiming a wicket in during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at Boland Park in Paarl on February 19, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan’s all-rounder Nida Dar Tuesday became the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is cricket, surpassing West Indies' Anisa Mohammad with 126 wickets to her name.

The right-hander achieved the milestone during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against England on Tuesday.



The off-spinner, who averages 18.18 with the ball, achieved the feat in her 130th T20I match.

However, England smashed the highest-ever score at a Women's Twenty20 World Cup before demolishing Pakistan by a record 114 runs in the game.

The veteran all-rounder equalled the record on Sunday against West Indies in a Women's T20 World Cup match at Paarl's Boland Park.

Dar took two wickets for 13 in four overs to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals.

However, it was a bitter-sweet day for Dar, as West Indies eventually beat Pakistan by three runs to finish their group fixtures with two wins out of four.

Nida Dar's stellar 2022

For her brilliant performances with the bat and ball in 2022, Nida was also nominated for ICC's Women's T20I player of the year award.

All-rounder Nida Dar scored 396 runs in 16 T20I matches at an average of 56.57 and got 15 wickets in 2022.

She became the first and the only Pakistan bowler to have claimed 100 T20I wickets.