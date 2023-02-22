Kanye West and Bianca Censori snaps in a rare outing at LA

Kanye West was seen with his wife, Bianca Censori, at a gas station in Los Angeles.



The lovebird drove up in their black Mercedes Benz at the pump. They entered the store, where the Stronger hitmaker grabbed an energy drink. Later, Melbourne beauty was seen filling the tank from the fuel nozzle.

The 28-year-old seemed tense during the conversation with hubby amid filling up the gas tank, as per Daily Mail.



West and Bianca both donned their matching wedding bands for the outing.

The blonde beauty boasted her killer curves in a black long-sleeve top and skintight leggings.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old donned black cargo pants and paired them with a plain black tee and an oversized brown bomber jacket.

Image Credits: TMZ

Earlier, the controversial musician was spotted on the way to L.A. County Sheriff's West Hollywood police station, according to TMZ.

The insider spills the beans about a complaint the father-of-four took to the station about an argument with the photographer.

The 45-year-old added that he nearly got into a scuffle with paps after he told them not to film him and his family on Tuesday.

After filing the report, the Life of Pablo hitmaker left the station. Sources close to the situation told the Sheriff's Dept. is pursuing the matter to determine whether it was more than the alleged argument.

Moreover, Ye almost had a scuffle with a paparazzi amid going to the station, as per Metro.co.uk.