 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slams reports she’s feeling ‘excluded’ from Charles’ coronation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is not feeling excluded from King Charles’ coronation as source close to the Duchess of Sussex has denied the “ridiculous” claims.

A report by The Spectator claimed that Prince Harry and the Suits alum may not be attending coronation as she is feeling “excluded."

Denying the reports, a source told The Mirror that the claims are "ridiculous" and described them as "nothing but lies.”

Discussing whether or not the California-based royal couple show up for the coronation, Today Show royal correspondent Natalie Oliveri said that the may snub the event to throw a bash for their son Archie.

However, if they do decide to come, the expert said the duo is “being encouraged to not pull any stunts during the coronation and really stick to the plan.”

"We might see them at one or two events but largely they will be kept in the shadows because they don't want to take away from the historical event.”

