Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

LONDON: The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney have joined forces to record a song together for the rock band's upcoming new album, a spokesperson for the Stones said on Wednesday.

Hollywood industry publication Variety reported late on Tuesday that the former Beatle had recorded bass parts "for a forthcoming Rolling Stones project being helmed by 2021 Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt".

It added the recording sessions were done in Los Angeles recently and that McCartney's ex-bandmate Ringo Starr was "also slated to play on the yet-to-be-announced album".

Asked about the report, a spokesperson for the Stones confirmed McCartney "guests on bass on one song" for the album, which will be released later this year. He said Starr had not been involved.

In a video message on his social media pages last month, Stones guitarist Keith Richards told fans "there's some new music on its way".

The new album would be the first since the death of Stones' drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

