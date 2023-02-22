Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue

Elle Magazine has released a statement after excluding two BTS members from their latest issue

Elle Magazine has released a statement following their exclusion of two BTS members from their latest issue. Elle Hong Kong came out with their March issue which featured BTS’ Jimin.

The issue was well loved by fans of both the brand and Jimin, but fans immediately noticed an issue with the cover text. Certain members from the band, specifically Jungkook and V, had been left out of the blurb.



The text gave an introduction to Jimin and the group, going on to mention each of them by name. Fortunately, the staff from Elle caught the issue soon after the issue had gone live. The online version of the cover was instantly edited to include all of the members.

A statement was issued soon after: “The cover story for the March issue of Elle HK (page 56) mentions five members, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), and Jimin (Park Jimin). This should be seven members, Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), RM (Kim Namjoon), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook).The article mistakenly omitted two members. We are deeply sorry and would like to sincerely apologize for causing inconvenience to top Korean group BTS’s seven members and their fans.”