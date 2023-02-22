Kelsea Ballerini shares how she 'swan dove right on in' the DMs of rumoured boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini recently shared how she slid into Chase Stokes' Instagram DMs following divorce from Morgan Evans.

On Wednesday, February 22, Kelsea Ballerini revealed in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that she has never dated before, therefore she's "just vibing" with Chase Stokes.

According to People, Ballerini told host Alex Cooper, "I was ready to open back up, I just felt, why not? I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun."

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," Ballerini, 29, continued.

The Yeah Boy singer shared that she wrote to the Outer Banks star, "'Hi, Chase Stokes.'"

Ballerini further shared that she has taken a fresh perspective while approaching a new relationship.