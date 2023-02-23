 
sports
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Twitter reacts to Wasim Akram’s anger

By
SDSports Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Waseem Akram looks on with disappointment after Karachi Kings loses the 11th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League on February 22, 2023. — Twitter/@iamAhmadhaseeb
Waseem Akram looks on with disappointment after Karachi Kings loses the 11th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League on February 22, 2023. — Twitter/@iamAhmadhaseeb  

Following the defeat of Karachi Kings by Multan Sultans during the thrilling 11th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, Kings’ president Wasim Akram reacted with a show of extreme frustration which netizens picked up on and found deeply amusing.

During the nail-biting match today, Sultans set a mammoth target of 197 runs for the Kings to chase. Despite valiant efforts on the part of the Kings to chase the target, they lost to Sultans by 3 runs.

However, soon after the match ended, a video of Akram slumping into his chair and angrily kicking a chair in front of him went viral.

One user commented: “Wasim Akram’s reaction to Multan’s win and Karachi’s magnificence. [...] What a game!"

Another said: “Hardly [do] you see Wasim Akram [so] angry, he kicked off the chairs after Karachi Kings lost a thriller to Multan Sultans.”

Many users, however, found the reaction an opportune moment to churn out memes and jokes.

One user shared a famous meme template of Indian actor Akshay Kumar, writing: “Wasim Akram, after replacing Babar Azam with Match Winners”

Another popular meme template Akram was compared to was that of Sarim Akhtar, a man who became a famous meme known as  “disappointed fan” during Pakistan’s match against Australia in Cricket World Cup 2019.

“Wasim Akram Right now!”

Another user shared a hilarious video with the caption: “Wasim Akram in dressing room.”

One Twitter user posted: “Wasim Akram when KK fans question his approach:”


More From Sports:

WATCH: What happened in Abbas Afridi's last over against Karachi Kings?

WATCH: What happened in Abbas Afridi's last over against Karachi Kings?
PSL 2023: What are Zalmi, United doing in Karachi before match?

PSL 2023: What are Zalmi, United doing in Karachi before match?
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Karachi Kings in nail-biting match

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Karachi Kings in nail-biting match
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators suffer due to Hasaranga's absence

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators suffer due to Hasaranga's absence
What did Shoaib Malik say about Sania Mirza's career?

What did Shoaib Malik say about Sania Mirza's career?
Historic: Pakistan's Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is

Historic: Pakistan's Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is
PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of next game

PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of next game

England thrash Pakistan by record margin at Women's T20 World Cup

England thrash Pakistan by record margin at Women's T20 World Cup
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England
PSL 2023: Rumman Raees feels 'good to be back in competitive cricket'

PSL 2023: Rumman Raees feels 'good to be back in competitive cricket'
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars sail to victory against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars sail to victory against Quetta Gladiators
PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators to welcome Richards as mentor again

PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators to welcome Richards as mentor again