 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Parliament's joint session likely on April 10 to mark Golden Jubilee of Constitution

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023


The outside view of the Parliament of Pakistan in Islamabad. Reuters/File
The outside view of the Parliament of Pakistan in Islamabad. Reuters/File
  • NA Speaker chairs meeting to finalise arrangements for Golden Jubilee.
  • The 1973 Constitution was approved 50 years ago.
  • Advisory Committee proposes building a Constitution monument.

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of Parliament is expected to be called on April 10 to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, also known as the 1973 Constitution.

Fifty years ago, the National Assembly of Pakistan passed the Constitution on April 10th, 1973 under the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The President of the Assembly authenticated it on April 12th, 1973. The Constitution came into effect on August 14, 1973.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired the 2nd Advisory Committee meeting to finalise the arrangements in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The committee finalised proposals to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution that aims to sensitise the citizenry about their rights and responsibilities and highlight the importance of the document.

The Speaker highlighted the significance of the Constitution as the only document that can guide the nation on the path to development and prosperity.

He emphasized the need to educate citizens of their rights and responsibilities, and the pivotal role that the Constitution plays in this regard.

The Advisory Committee discussed proposals regarding the issuance of a special booklet about the basic components of the constitution, issuing commemorative stamps and coins, organizing declamation contests and competitions among students of various levels, building a monument of the Constitution, and matters pertaining to the publications and airing of related content among various other proposals.

The Speaker stated that the matter of building a Constitution monument should be dealt with, keeping in view the durability and prominence of the project.

The Advisory Committee also agreed to visit the proposed monument site.

In addition, the committee proposed commemorating April 10 as a constitutional day in all educational institutions across the country.

The meeting was attended by the committee members and government functionaries, including the Speaker and Convener Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

More From Pakistan:

Militant 'actively involved in terror activities' killed in N Waziristan: ISPR

Militant 'actively involved in terror activities' killed in N Waziristan: ISPR
CJP takes suo motu notice over delay in Punjab, KP elections

CJP takes suo motu notice over delay in Punjab, KP elections
Balochistan minister accused of Barkhan murders arrested

Balochistan minister accused of Barkhan murders arrested

Javed Akhtar comes under fire for controversial statement against Pakistan

Javed Akhtar comes under fire for controversial statement against Pakistan
Imran Khan heaps scorn at govt's over austerity measures

Imran Khan heaps scorn at govt's over austerity measures
Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss security issue amid ‘rising terror threats’

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss security issue amid ‘rising terror threats’
Why should we order inquiry on hearsay? SC on PTI's cypher plea

Why should we order inquiry on hearsay? SC on PTI's cypher plea
PML-N comes out in open against two ‘biased’ SC judges

PML-N comes out in open against two ‘biased’ SC judges
One terrorist killed, five arrested during CTD operation in Peshawar

One terrorist killed, five arrested during CTD operation in Peshawar
Changes approved in MBBS exam system for Punjab colleges

Changes approved in MBBS exam system for Punjab colleges
'Jail Bharo Tehreek': Senior PTI leaders, workers voluntarily surrender to police

'Jail Bharo Tehreek': Senior PTI leaders, workers voluntarily surrender to police
Business community calls for urgent meeting of security officials after KPO attack

Business community calls for urgent meeting of security officials after KPO attack