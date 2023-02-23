Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father in emotional post on his 79th birthday

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late father on his 79th birthday on Wednesday with a heart touching post and never-before-seen photos.

Robert Kardashian, who would turned 79 years old today received a tribute from his daughter Kim as she remembers him on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 42-year-old reality star reflected on the grandchildren Robert never got to know.

She shared a carousel of images and videos of her father from when she was a kid. The Kardashians alum admitted she "really needs him right now" and begged her dad to "come to me in a dream soon".

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad- it's almost getting to the point where I’ve had to remember you longer than I've known you. Its been 20 years since we’ve celebrated your birthday here on earth.

"But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"

She added, "There's so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much!

"I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I'll never ever let that go."

"I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon. I love you so much happy 79th birthday! -Jouge," she wrote.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner also offered support to her sister and left a row of white heart emojis in the comments.