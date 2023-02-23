 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father in emotional post on his 79th birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father in emotional post on his 79th birthday
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father in emotional post on his 79th birthday

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late father on his 79th birthday on Wednesday with a heart touching post and never-before-seen photos.

Robert Kardashian, who would turned 79 years old today received a tribute from his daughter Kim as she remembers him on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 42-year-old reality star reflected on the grandchildren Robert never got to know.

She shared a carousel of images and videos of her father from when she was a kid. The Kardashians alum admitted she "really needs him right now" and begged her dad to "come to me in a dream soon".

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad- it's almost getting to the point where I’ve had to remember you longer than I've known you. Its been 20 years since we’ve celebrated your birthday here on earth.

"But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"

She added, "There's so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much!

"I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I'll never ever let that go."

"I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon. I love you so much happy 79th birthday! -Jouge," she wrote.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner also offered support to her sister and left a row of white heart emojis in the comments. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'

Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'
Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond

Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’
'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'

'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'
Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman
P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'

P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'
Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup

Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup
Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears

Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears
Paris Hilton reveals ‘beautiful’ name of her and Carter Reum’s son

Paris Hilton reveals ‘beautiful’ name of her and Carter Reum’s son
Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?

Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?
Kris Jenner wishes ‘heavenly birthday tribute’ to Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner wishes ‘heavenly birthday tribute’ to Robert Kardashian
Prince Andrew warned that America is ‘not a dumping ground for royals’

Prince Andrew warned that America is ‘not a dumping ground for royals’