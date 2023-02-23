Kylie Jenner reveals she thought postpartum depression would ‘never pass’

Kylie Jenner glimpsed into her motherhood journey and the struggles that it came with.



The reality star, 25, told Vanity Fair Italy in her March 2023 cover story published Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, that she should her postpartum depression would “never pass” after having two children.

“I have experienced it. Twice,” Jenner said of her PPD.

“The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable. I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” she responded when asked for advice for who face PPD.

However, the Kylie Cosmetics owner added her own experience and struggles of post-birth.

“I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same,” she continued. “That’s not true: The hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you.”

She then added, “My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

Jenner shares Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott.

Previously talking about her PPD, in an October 2022 episode of her family’s Hulu show, the Jenner told her sister Kendall that she cried for three weeks straight after her second baby, via Page Six.

“I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” she said. “It’s been really hard.”