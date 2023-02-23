 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise feels he back on top after super hit 'Top Gun: Maverick': ‘This is his year’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

File Footage 

Tom Cruise is “finally feeling the love again” in Hollywood after the success of his blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, revealed an insider.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source close to the Mission: Impossible star dished on his life after the sequel of his film Top Gun went on to become number one hit globally.

“Tom may have moved out of Hollywood, but he’s back in the mix in the industry he adores and he’s finally feeling the love again,” the insider said.

“He’s telling people that this is his year. It doesn’t hurt that he’s now heading to the Oscars [on March 12] with a nod for such a huge blockbuster. Put it this way: Tom’s back on top.”

The film, which grossed more than $1 billion globally, marked the superstar’s first film in four years and earned Cruise a Best Picture Award nod at the Oscars.

“Tom’s able to own up to the fact that he’s made some mistakes,” shared the source before adding that Cruise still likes to keep his life private and stay out of spotlight.

“Tom doesn’t like to discuss his private life, not even really with friends, so everyone has stopped asking and mainly stick to talking about work, hobbies, etc., with him,” the source said.

“They accept his boundaries and admire his business accomplishments, especially what he’s done with Maverick,” added the insider.

Cruise made headlines after he attended the annual Oscars nominee luncheon with his new look which very many people were not impressed with.

“He’d apparently tried fillers or Botox in the past and realized they weren’t for him,” the insider said. “He’s decided to age more gracefully moving forward.”


More From Entertainment:

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal calls bulking up talks: 'Not interesting'

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal calls bulking up talks: 'Not interesting'
Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' gears for CinemaCon screening ahead of release

Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' gears for CinemaCon screening ahead of release
Shawn Mendes hints returning to music, says he’s ready to ‘come back stronger’

Shawn Mendes hints returning to music, says he’s ready to ‘come back stronger’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t cry wolf’: ‘Spells bad news’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t cry wolf’: ‘Spells bad news’
Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'

Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'
Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond

Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond
Jennifer Lopez wishes happy 15th birthday to her twins with rare video

Jennifer Lopez wishes happy 15th birthday to her twins with rare video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’
'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'

'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'
Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman