Thursday Feb 23 2023
Kate Middleton tempted to release ‘tell-all’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Kate Middleton is reportedly thinking about releasing her very own tell-all because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe made this admission.

The revelations have been made during the course of his chat with Closer.

There, the author of Prince Harry: The Untold Story was quoted saying, “William and Kate may as well sit back and watch Harry and Meghan metaphorically hang themselves with their own rope.”

“They’ve kept a dignified silence and they’re focused on what their job is as working royals. They’ve risen above Harry and Meghan’s ‘truth bombs’ and so far it’s paid off.”

“I have it on good authority that William and Kate were tempted by the offers to have their say with a tell-all in the immediate aftermath of Oprah. They are obviously offered interviews all of the time.”


