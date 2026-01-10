Pedro Pascal suffers injury due to Alan Cumming on 'Avengers: Doomsday' set

Alan Cumming to return as 'Nightcrawler' after 22-23 years in 2026 Avengers

Alan Cumming has recently admitted that he gave a neck injury to Pedro Pascal while filming Avengers: Doomsday.

Cumming is set to play the Nightcrawler after almost 22-23 years after playing it for the first time in X-Men movie in 2003.

The 60-year-old will be returning for the titular role in the upcoming Avengers sequel.

In his recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, he was asked about working with the talented stars on the film.

While talking about his experience, Alan revealed that his first shot was with Pedro, who plays Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic.

During the filming he hurt the 50-year-old actor, who end up having a neck surgery.

“My first scene with Pedro. He hurt his neck and had to go home. So I broke Pedro.”

Surprised Jimmy reacted, “Mr. Fantastic hurt his neck. I thought he was made out of rubber. That doesn’t make any sense at all.”

He then asked Cumming, “Were you fighting with him at the time?”

“No no. I wasn’t fighting. I was just being”, he replied.

Kimmel tried to get some spoilers out of The Traitors host, but the latter made sure that he does not get himself in trouble by spilling any details.

The Spy Kids actor revealed that the Materialists actor had to undergo cupping therapy to heal the sprain.

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to reunite Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Downey Jr.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the upcoming MCU film is slated to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.