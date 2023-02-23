John Travolta celebrates 69th Birthday with daughter in Las Vegas

Beloved American actor John Travolta celebrated his 69th birthday on February 18. The Pulp Fiction star traveled to Las Vegas with his daughter, Ella and shared a video from his trip titled "Viva Las Vegas."



In the clip, the gussied up duo, can be seen ready to board a private jet and are joined by friends aboard the flight. After landing in Sin City, John and friends play some of the tables, catch a show, and toast to the actor’s 69th birthday.

The actor wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday! So here we go! Viva Las Vegas!”

Born in Englewood, New Jersey, in 1954 to a show business family, Travolta made his acting debut in the public broadcast series Welcome Back, Kotter in 1975. This was followed by films such as Saturday Night Fever and Grease, establishing him as a bankable star. He then went on to appear in Urban Cowboy, Look Who’s Talking, Pulp Fiction, and other films, consistently demonstrating his versatility as an actor and expanding his fanbase.

Currently, Travolta has an impressive schedule of films lined up including Quibi’s The Now and The Fanatic. He has also recently added the role of author to his list of accomplishments, recently releasing his memoir, My Life, My Way, which shares memories with fans from his earliest childhood memories up until his current projects.