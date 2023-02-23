 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘not a better person because you did and they didn't’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for having boasted about his kill count, during army days.

Senior government minister, Ben Wallace made this claim in his chat with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

There, he started by bashing Prince Harry’s nonchalant attitude towards his Taliban kill count.

Mr Wallace was even quoted saying, “I frankly think boasting about tallies... Distorts the fact that the army is a team game. It's a team enterprise. It's not about who can shoot the most.”

“If you start talking about who did what [you're] letting down all those other people, because you're not a better person because you did and they didn't'.”

