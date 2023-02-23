 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Phil Davis has resigned from its Bafta membership over its recent "embarrassing" award ceremony.

The Sherlock star tweeted: "The BAFTA awards were an embarrassing travesty. Cutting deserving winners' speeches for toe-curling non-interviews. Poor Richard E Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and no Bernard Cribbins in memorium. I resigned my membership."

Later, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies responded to the news, "It's fair enough to remember Bernard Cribbins at the TV @bafta, not the film. To say he's being 'considered' is the work of an idiot."

After the rebuke, Bafta confirmed Cribbins would be given tribute at its TV awards in May.

Meanwhile, Grant and Alison Hammond hosted this year's film awards evening. As per The Independent's Ellie Harrison, Grant was visibly nervous on the big night.

"His hands were trembling, and at one point, he accidentally referred to himself as the night's toast rather than its host," she added.

"Nice to a fault, he opted to avoid making any jokes at the expense of the stars in attendance, and he was seen welling up as introduced the In Memoriam segment."

