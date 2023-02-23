 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone 

Miley Cyrus, now basking in the success of her latest song Flowers, has shared that the track has crossed another popularity milestone.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Wrecking Ball crooner, 30, celebrated her Flowers reaching No. 1 on the Pop Radio chart, along with topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth week in a row.

Miley dropped her gorgeous snap on the photo-and-video sharing app and wrote, “Flowers is #1 @ Pop Radio for the first time & #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5th Week in a row!”

“THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU! ,” she added in the caption.

In the comments, OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder joked, “I see we’ve been using the SAME TRAINER. Our figure is annoyingly the same FML”

Miley, a day before, shared another fierce bikini pic while teasing her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10.

Miley released Flowers on January 12, and it debuted atop the Hot 100, her second No. 1 single after 2013’s Wrecking Ball.

More From Entertainment:

Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley

Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley
'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony

'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony
'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years

'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years
Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds

Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ costumes and original props to go up for auction

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ costumes and original props to go up for auction

William, Kate sweet PDA at Baftas was not ‘a performance’ like Harry, Meghan

William, Kate sweet PDA at Baftas was not ‘a performance’ like Harry, Meghan
Princess Charlotte earns this nickname for her ‘tomboy’ personality

Princess Charlotte earns this nickname for her ‘tomboy’ personality
John Travolta celebrates 69th Birthday with daughter in Las Vegas

John Travolta celebrates 69th Birthday with daughter in Las Vegas
Prince William urged to avoid ‘arrogant, ignorant’ Prince Harry’s mistakes

Prince William urged to avoid ‘arrogant, ignorant’ Prince Harry’s mistakes
‘South Park’ fans take note of Meghan Markle’s ‘candle’ drama in parody episode

‘South Park’ fans take note of Meghan Markle’s ‘candle’ drama in parody episode
Camila Cabello joins cast of Robert Peace biopic 'Rob Peace'

Camila Cabello joins cast of Robert Peace biopic 'Rob Peace'
Tom Cruise feels he back on top after super hit 'Top Gun: Maverick': ‘This is his year’

Tom Cruise feels he back on top after super hit 'Top Gun: Maverick': ‘This is his year’