 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’
Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

Kylie Jenner has finally addressed fans’ speculation after they accused the reality TV star of mocking Selena Gomez in her latest Tik Tok video.

Kylie, 25, has firmly denied being shady towards Gomez as she shoots down any talk of a feud between herself and the Only Murders in the Building star.

In a comment below a TikTok clip by @devotedly.yours on Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder expressed her stance on the matter and wrote, “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts!”

The drama kicked off shortly after Selena, 30, posted a video in which she said she’d “laminated her eyebrows too much.”

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

Hours later, the mother of two uploaded a screenshot of a FaceTime call she and Hailey Bieber, 26, had, in which they were zooming in on their eyebrows.

The Tik Tok video sparked speculations among fans that makeup mogul Kylie and model Hailey were shading Selena and her eyebrows.

Shutting down the claims, Kylie further added, “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Gomez, too jumped into the conversation and follow up Kylie’s explanation. “Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!” she wrote in the comments section.

More From Entertainment:

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film

'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film
Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview

Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas
Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley

Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley
'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony

'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony
'Cocaine Bear' director Elizabeth Banks packs surprise for mom in film

'Cocaine Bear' director Elizabeth Banks packs surprise for mom in film
'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin

'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin
'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years

'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years
Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds

Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ costumes and original props to go up for auction

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ costumes and original props to go up for auction