 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Stray Kids top iTunes chart with comeback

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Stray Kids have entered the iTunes charts with new comeback
Stray Kids have entered the iTunes charts with new comeback

K-pop boy band Stray Kids are currently topping the iTunes charts with The Sound, their new comeback. On February 22nd, they released their first full length Japanese album.

Quickly after the global release of the album, it entered the iTunes Global Charts in multiple countries all across the globe. It debuted at No. 2 on the World iTunes Chart and the European iTunes Chart both.

Besides that, the album also hit No. 1 on the top album charts from iTunes in 13 countries including Greece, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Armenia and Finland. Additionally, it is the biggest gainer currently on Top Songs Japan from Spotify, going up 67 spots to hit No. 101.

They jumped to No. 48 on the Spotify Australian Artist Chart, making them the third K-pop group to ever enter the top 50.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page

BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page
Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2

Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2
Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?

Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?
Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid

Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid
Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore

Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far royal family has come'

Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far royal family has come'
Brendan Fraser returns to Hollywood with 'The Whale'

Brendan Fraser returns to Hollywood with 'The Whale'
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz
Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert

Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert
K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie and Anne-Marie confirmed for collaboration

K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie and Anne-Marie confirmed for collaboration
New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks