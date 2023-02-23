 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler thanks his 'luck' for starting career 'young' and owing to his today's success

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Austin Butler thanks his luck for starting career young and owing to his todays success

Austin Butler shared he got lucky by starting his career early and how early roles helped him to reach where he is today.

Speaking with People he said, "I am grateful I started young because it allowed me a lot of time to make mistakes. I had so many years of really bad acting."

The Golden Globe winner continued, "And I still have so much to learn, but that's what really excites me about acting is that you, it's like anything, you can improve, and you can get better. It excites me to think about 10 years from now how I will have grown and how you can continually try to find more truth."

Talking about his preparation for his famous film Elvis, he said, "I had the great fun of feeling like a detective the whole time, just trying to unearth who he was as a human being."

Butler further added that "getting to meet Elvis's incredible family, and all the time that we've been able to spend together when nobody's around. All those quiet moments that I will always cherish."

More From Entertainment:

Paul Mescal believes opening up on his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers is 'just difficult territory'

Paul Mescal believes opening up on his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers is 'just difficult territory'
Pedro Pascal shares on the creepy and 'inappropriate' requests to use 'Mandalorian' voice on children

Pedro Pascal shares on the creepy and 'inappropriate' requests to use 'Mandalorian' voice on children

Rita Wilson shares the 'Awkward' bathroom stop with Tom Hanks because of the '80s Oscar' dress

Rita Wilson shares the 'Awkward' bathroom stop with Tom Hanks because of the '80s Oscar' dress
Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy rumours as she flashes 'baby bump'

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy rumours as she flashes 'baby bump'
Prince William pays special tribute to John Motson following his death at 77

Prince William pays special tribute to John Motson following his death at 77
Meghan Markle fears royal family 'is only fighting for Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle fears royal family 'is only fighting for Prince Harry'
'The Last of Us' director shares Pedro Pascal cried off camera during episode 6

'The Last of Us' director shares Pedro Pascal cried off camera during episode 6
BTS’ Jimin reveals pre-release schedule for upcoming album

BTS’ Jimin reveals pre-release schedule for upcoming album
K-pop group Stray Kids top iTunes chart with comeback

K-pop group Stray Kids top iTunes chart with comeback
BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page

BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page
Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2

Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2
Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?

Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?