PSL 2023: PCB mulling to shift Lahore, Pindi games to Karachi

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi celebrates during the 10th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League in National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi on February 21, 2023. — PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned an emergency session with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners to deliberate moving the Lahore and Rawalpindi matches of the league to Karachi in order to save money, sources said.

The meeting would be held in Lahore today.

According to sources, the board is considering moving PSL 8's Punjab leg to Karachi after receiving a bill of PKR500 million from Punjab's provincial government.

Sources said the logic behind this reflection is to save money. According to sources, the Sindh government does not charge anything from PCB to host PSL matches in Karachi.

Sources further said that PCB has already paid PKR50 million for food and beverages to the Punjab government. However, the provincial government is pressurising PCB to pay the remaining PKR450 million as soon as possible.

Originally, Karachi is to host nine PSL games this season with its last scheduled game on February 26 when home team Karachi Kings will take on table toppers Multan Sultan at the National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA).

As per the initial timetable, the remaining games of the league would move to Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 26 onwards.

Rawalpindi, with 11 games, has the hosting rights of most PSL8 matches this season.

While the all-important playoffs and final of the tournament are scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The final will be played on March 19.