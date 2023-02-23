Prince Andrew feels lost over out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew seemingly feels lost over his multi-million-dollar settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre as he reportedly mounted an effort to get his deal with Jeffrey Epstein victim overturned.

But, the Duke of York will reportedly not even dare to think to go back from the deal after new claims from his accuser's lawyer.

Andrew, according to recent reports, has consulted lawyers about whether he can overturn the settlement after Giuffre dropped another lawsuit against prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz. But, legal experts think that such an effort will be nearly impossible even after Andrew's accuser's lawyer David Boies new claims.



King Charles's brother, who reached an out-of-court settlement in February last year with Giuffre, has seemingly been warned by Boies during his appearance on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored new episode as the lawyer claimed the Duke "could not say he never met" his accuser during a trial.

The evidence in the civil lawsuit launched by his client against the royal was "too strong", according to Boies. However Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing involving his accuser.



Boies also told Morgan that the Queen's second son would take a "terrible criminal risk" if he chose to lie in a deposition, adding: "If you lie to an interviewer you may embarrass yourself — if you lie in a deposition you can go to jail. This was a case where I think the evidence was too strong."

He continued: "Once the jury concludes that he’s not credible with his claims that he never met her, I think the jury would probably conclude that he’s not credible about claiming he didn’t have sex with her. He would have been taking a terrible criminal risk."

Giuffre launched a civil lawsuit against the royal in the summer of 2021, in which she accused him of having sex with her while she was 17 and being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. In January 2022, after New York judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected a request by the Duke's lawyers to throw out the case, Andrew returned his military associations and royal patronages to the late Queen.

Andrew later announced he wanted a trial by jury - but within weeks it was announced he and Giuffre had reached an out-of-court settlement - which did not represent an admission of liability on the Duke of York's behalf.