King Charles landing himself in trouble for Prince Harry?

A royal expert has warned King Charles III that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence on the Coronation would "ruin it" the historic event.

Royal expert Tom Bower, speaking to GB News, has claimed that people are "sick" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will stay at home for the momentous occasion.



Bower added: "His [King Charles'] problem is that he is a weak man in a way and he's worried about Harry. If only he said to his son, look, come to the Coronation, but you can have row Q, seat 54 and viewers partly obscured by a column, then the message will get through."

He continued: "But I think if he allows Harry to come to the Coronation, it is going to ruin it. It'll be overshadowed by Harry's presence and Meghan's too. So I think Charles has to make a decision now. The king has to decide and I think that people are on the whole getting sick to death of Harry.

"I think his behaviour now is going to irritate people again. People will be sick to death of him, hopefully very soon."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have still not decided whether they are jetting off to the UK for King Charles' Coronation in May, have been talk of the town about their recent moves.