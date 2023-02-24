 
Prince Andrew says he won't leave his home

King Charles won't render Prince Andrew homeless and penniless, said a source talking to a British newspaper.

The report came days after it was reported that the monarch plans to kick his brother out of Windsor state.

Citing royal sources, Daily Express reported Prince Andrew has reportedly told friends that there is "no chance" that he will leave his home on the Windsor estate.

The publication reported that the Duke of York lives in the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge, after reportedly spending millions of pounds of his own money on renovations.

Quiting a source, the Mirror wrote,  "He he's not leaving, there is no chance that will happen and even if the King wanted him how would that work?"

The source said, "The King won't evict him so there is no chance it will come to that. If he (King) wants to spend millions reimbursing him for the money he's already spent on the property, that's another matter."

 The source added that that it would be "unthinkable" to imagine Andrew threatening his own brother over money.


